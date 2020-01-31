Ishant Sharma Congratulates 'his Tribe' As Shardul Thakur Does A Shami In 4th T20I

Veteran Team India Test pacer Ishant Sharma congratulated the Men In Blue after they completed a thrilling win in the fourth T20 at Wellington on Friday to go up 4-0 in the five-match series. Shardul Thakur was the savior for the Indian team, pulling back the game in the last over and ensuring that the contest was decided through a Super Over. In large, Shardul Thakur did what Shami did for the team in the previous game, helping India win the third T20 by bowling an exceptional 20th over. Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to congratulate the bowlers, especially Shami and Shardul Thakur, for providing the team with the much-needed comebacks to help them go on and win the game in the Super Over.

Ishant Sharma heaps praise on his tribe

Last game we saw @MdShami11 defend for 9 runs and today we saw @imShard defend 7 runs! What a comeback by bowlers and to take it to super over!!

Well played team India 🇮🇳 💥#BelieveInYourself #NewZealand #India #SuperOver #TeamIndia #IndiaVSNewZEaland #NZvIND

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

