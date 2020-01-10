Jimmy Neesham Hits Back At Indian Fan On Twitter For Calling Him 'clown'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known to be amongst the most active cricketer on Twitter. From time to time, he also interacts with his fans besides just posting tweets. Quite recently, the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and hilariously reacted to a user who tried to insult him.

Also Read | KXIP All-rounder Jimmy Neesham Suggests IPL Is Better Than Australia's BBL?

Also Read | IPL Auction 2020: Top 5 'steal' Deals From The Auction Featuring Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham mocks Indian fan on Twitter

An India-based Twitter user described certain New Zealand cricketers as ‘bits and pieces’ players. In his tweet, he added that their abilities will be 'exposed' in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October 2020.

Even though the particular user did not name anyone in his tweet, another user responded to him and tagged Jimmy Neesham in his reply.

Simon Doull doesn't like the bit and pieces players which is more in the New Zealand team and they will be exposed in the next World Cup going to held in Australia. #SuperSmash — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham also took notice of the tweet and responded to the Indian user in a hilarious manner. The cricketer reacted by describing him as “stupid” in his response. Check out the all-rounder’s reply below.

Imagine being so stupid you try to insult a cricketer and end up spraying a French airport. https://t.co/uv4rBsNjz5 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 10, 2020

Also Read | BBL 2019-20: Jimmy Neesham Terms Matt Renshaw’s Controversial Airborne Catch ‘farcical’

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Strikes Down Idea Of Bringing Football's Goal-line Technology Into Cricket

IPL 2020 Auction: Jimmy Neesham joins KXIP

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, 2019, Jimmy Neesham was acquired by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The franchise roped in the cricketer at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. The all-rounder previously represented Delhi Capitals in 2014 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.

Also Read | IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Popular NZ All-rounder Jimmy Neesham Becomes KXIP's Bargain Buy

Also Read | KXIP IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020