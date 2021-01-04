Marcus Stoinis Thrills Indian Fans With Blistering 55-ball 97 In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) has entertained fans with high-octane cricket matches. There are several notable individual performances as well that have come under the spotlight. Australia's star all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, proved his mettle with the bat on yet another occasion and won over fans with his spectacular innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

BBL 2020: Marcus Stoinis slams 55-ball 97 to orchestrate a memorable win for his side

The 27th match of the Big Bash League saw Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes for the second time in the season. It was imperative for the Melbourne team to fire in the encounter, as they were comprehensively defeated by the Hobart Hurricanes when the two teams clashed earlier. The onus was on Marcus Stoinis to give his team a sensational start, and the swashbuckling batsman did not disappoint.

The Australian all-rounder has been very vocal about his desire to bat higher up the order, and the Delhi IPL team's coach, Ricky Ponting, had also confirmed the same during the 13th season of the cash-rich league. The cricketer showcased why he is a force to reckon with at the top and batted marvellously to guide his side to a match-winning total of 183. Stoinis smashed seven 6s and as many 4s and remained unbeaten on 97.

Marcus Stoinis cleared the rope on the first delivery he faced, and hit seven sixes in his 55-ball 97.



Full innings highlights HERE: https://t.co/RRZ5RT1ae1 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/mQnh3U5k09 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Moreover, the player only took 55 deliveries to score his 97. The 31-year-old's fabulous knock helped the Glenn Maxwell-led side register a crucial win. Melbourne Stars, with their clinical overall performance against Hobart Hurricanes, also managed to avenge their recent loss against the same opposition. Stars claimed a 10-run win from the fixture and moved to the fourth place on the points table. Fans on social media also lauded Marcus Stoinis for his heroics.

What about Marcus Stoinis ??

97 off 55 balls!



IN AC style मार्कस ने मारा कस के 🤣🤣#BBL2020 — 🇰 🇺 🇲 🇦 🇷 ! 🇺 🇩 🇮 🇹. 🕓🕘 (@Kumar_Udit_49) January 4, 2021

97no from 55 balls for Marcus Stoinis 👏



That was heaps of fun to watch #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/wrz3kpWfLW — Shreenath (@MRS220301) January 4, 2021

Marcus stoinis,TAKE A BOW! — Pranay Poojari (@PranayPoojari) January 4, 2021

What An Innings ❤️

Marcus Stoinis - 97* (55)

Stars Won.........#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/u1IzOm1Np5 — Preet Man (@iampreetmann) January 4, 2021

As 3rd opener best option Marcus Stoinis.

Straightaway he should open in NZ T20 series and managing workload of Warner — Yash Kumar (@YashKum62468803) January 4, 2021

Marucs Stoinis IPL 2020 price:

Considering the star cricketer's all-round abilities, he has always been a lucrative pick for the franchises in the Indian Premier League. After a bidding war between the Rajasthan and Delhi teams, the player was eventually acquired by the Delhi side. The Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 price was ₹4.80 crore.

Melbourne Stars squad

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

