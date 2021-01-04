NZ Vs PAK 2020: Pakistan ROASTED On Social Media For 2 'worse Than Tim Paine' DRS Reviews

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine does not seem to be very fond of the Decision Review System (DRS). Time and again, the 36-year old has faced criticism for his questionable DRS calls. In fact, on several occasions, Paine's DRS calls have been extremely silly which have made him the butt of every DRS joke on the internet.

However, on Sunday, the Pakistan team even left Paine behind as they called for arguably two of the worst reviews since the DRS' introduction 12 years ago. It all happened during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test when the visitors' opener Shan Masood was hit on his toe by pacer Tim Southee as the umpire raised his finger. In real time, it looked plumb but the only thing which could have saved him was an inside edge.

Masood went for the review, which in the end, turned out to be a bizarre one as the southpaw's bat was well behind his pads with the ball showing to hit middle stump. The third umpired signalled it out as Masood departed for a duck. The Pakistan opener wasn't the only one with an awful review as Faheem Ashraf who came to bat down at No. 7 gave stiff competition to Masood by taking yet another silly review.

Ashraf, who was batting on 4, threw his bat to a wide delivery bowled by Kyle Jamieson which caught an edge and ended up in the first slip's hands. Despite a huge nick, Ashraf, to everyone's surprise, took a review. The replays showed that the ball had indeed taken a massive nick as Ashraf was rightly adjudged out.

Pakistan's bizarre review during New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test got the Twitterati talking. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted Pakistan players for taking crazy reviews.

Shan given out there. Gives a look that says 'I'm absolutely plumb'. Walks down the pitch, his partner tells him he's absolutely plumb. They talk for a moment, somehow decide it's one to review. Turns out, he was absolutely plumb! An all-time bad review, that! #NZvPAK — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) January 2, 2021

The only explanation I can think of.



Maybe the two worst reviews in an innings. — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) January 3, 2021

Faheem reviewing a catch at first slip perhaps eclipsed this one in crappiness. 😂 — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted a scored 297 in their first innings with Azhar Ali scoring 93 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipping in with 61. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/69. In response, New Zealand are cruising at the end of play of Day 2 with their scoreboard reading 286/3. Kane Williamson is batting on 112 whereas Henry Nicholls is unbeaten on 89.

