Nathan Lyon Begins Mind Games Before Sydney Test With 'special' Ajinkya Rahane Mention

The battle between Australia and India has intensified after the visitors staged a miraculous turnaround to clinch the second fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the series evenly poised, a tooth and nail fight is expected between the participating teams as they battle it out for supremacy. The Australian camp has often resorted to playing mind games, in an attempt to get an edge over their counterparts, and they have used the same tactic on yet another occasion.

Nathan Lyon warns in-form Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Post the 'India 36 all out' debacle, the onus was on the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to bail the side out of trouble in the absence of Virat Kohli. The cricketer proved his mettle as a leader and was hailed highly for his exceptional captaincy in the contest. The player showcased great composure while leading his troops on the field and also while tackling the fierce Australian bowling attack. The spectacular Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred announced India's comeback in the series.

Australia's premier off-spinner, Nathan Lyon, has been the team's most dependable bowlers over the years. The player has thrived especially in home conditions and has a reputation of picking up timely wickets. However, Ajinkya Rahane blunted the bowler's ploys and got the better of him at Melbourne. Speaking to reporters in a virtual press-conference, Nathan Lyon revealed how he has tricks up his sleeves for Ajinkya Rahane.

The finger-spinner lauded Rahane for his lion-hearted outing and labelled him as a world-class batter. The 33-year-old appreciated Rahane's ability to remain composed in the middle. He also revealed how the batsman is unfazed by the on-field sledging as well and remains focused towards his game. Moreover, he also mentioned that he has a few plans in mind for Rahane and other Indian batsmen for the upcoming encounter and is keen to implement the same.

Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred

Some very classy shots from India's captain Ajinkya Rahane yesterday! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Dlw5FrGUga — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020

India vs Australia 3rd Test

The fixture is of utmost importance for both the teams. While Australia got the better of the visitors in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, the Indian team outplayed their opposition in the subsequent Test at Melbourne. Australia and India are slated to lock horns again for the 3rd Test match. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and will commence from January 7.

