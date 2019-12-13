Mark Boucher Set To Be Appointed As South Africa's Interim Coach: Reports

Former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is set to be appointed as the Proteas' interim coach following the turmoil that has racked Cricket South Africa in recent months, according to media reports. Just months earlier, Boucher claimed that Cricket South Africa was in big trouble. Boucher told reporters that Mzansi Super League (MSL), SA’s version of Indian Premier League (IPL), cannot mask or solve Cricket South Africa’s problems. The Proteas are in the spotlight after their 3-0 series defeat against India and their seventh-place finish in the ICC Cricket World Cup. CSA’s woes continued after three of its officials had to be suspended over the allegations that they neglected their duties. Boucher added that South Africa had got themselves in a pretty bad state and hoped that there were some smart people around to turn things around for the beleaguered cricket board.

Graeme Smith To Become CSA's director

Former Test captain Graeme Smith is set to become Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, according to CSA president Chris Nenzani, but South African cricket's crisis continued, with Nenzani and his remaining board members refusing to heed calls to resign. Tony Irish, chief executive of the SA Cricketers Association (SACA), which called on Friday for Nenzani and the entire board to resign, said in a tweet: "Appalled that the president and board of CSA have taken no responsibility for cricket's biggest crisis. Now clinging to power." Asked for clarification, Irish described his tweet as "my initial reaction." He said SACA was likely to make a detailed response on Sunday or Monday. Nenzani said that he had spoken to Smith on Saturday morning.

"I am happy to announce that we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that by next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded," said Nenzani, speaking after a special board meeting of CSA, following a week of crisis for the organisation.

If Smith does agree to take the job he will have just over two weeks to put a selection panel and coaching staff in place before the first of four Tests against England, starting in Centurion on December 26. Despite calls for their resignation, Nenzani said the board had been mandated by the organization's members' council -- made up of presidents of the 14 provincial affiliates -- "to continue to guide us through this period and turn it around". Saturday's press conference came after a tumultuous week during which five leading journalists had their accreditation withdrawn, a major sponsor announced it would not renew its agreement with CSA and chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended on charges of misconduct.

