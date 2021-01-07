Mark Steketee & Xavier Bartlett's Tag-team Turns A Certain Six Into A Spectacular Catch

Mark Steketee and Xavier Bartlett's outstanding tag-team effort at the boundary helped in getting rid of an in-form Andre Fletcher during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Metricon Stadium on Thursday. In fact, Thursday's contest was all about some live-wire performances on the field and this was one of them as well.

'Complete the double-play'

This happened in the fifth over of the Stars run chase that was bowled by Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The opening duo of Andre Fletcher and, Marcus Stoinis had already got their team off to a flying start in the rain-shortened match, and just when they threatened to take the game away from the hosts, an unbelievable piece of teamwork got rid of Fletcher just before the end of Powerplay.

On the fourth ball of that over, Mujeeb had bowled a flat delivery outside off stump as Fletcher slogged with the aim of hitting the ball all the way into the stands. In fact, he did time the ball with brute strength as it was travelled way over the bowler's head and it appeared as if the ball would end up in the crowd area.

However, Mark Steketee, who was stationed at long-off shows some great reflexes to stop the ball but when he realised that he might not succeed in doing so, threw it back to Xavier Bartlett who was standing a few miles away from him and he ended up completing the catch without making any mistake. It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the Heat as Andre Fletcher walked back for a 13-ball 15 at a strike rate of over 115.

The video of this superb tag-team effort was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

WHAT A CATCH!



Mark Steketee & Xavier Bartlett complete the double-play, and that's the end of the Spiceman #BBL10

Brisbane Heat register their second win this week

After their five-wicket win against Sydney Thunder at the 'Gabba', Brisbane on Monday, Heat registered yet another important win on Thursday night as they got the better of Melbourne Stars.

Coming back to the contest, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-curtailed contest that was reduced to 10-overs-a side. Brisbane Heat have managed to score 115/3 in their innings riding on captain Lynn's important knock of a 23-ball 48 at a strike rate of 208.7 that included three boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, chasing a revised target of 129, MLS got off to a flying stand with a 42-run opening stand between Andre Fletcher and Marcus Stoinis before the former was dismissed. Nicholas Pooran and skipper Glenn Maxwell were dismissed in quick succession as last season's runners-up were reduced to 60/3.

Meanwhile, Stoinis tried to keep the steep asking rate in check but in the end, perished for a quickfire 34 when he looked to take Lewis Gregory to the cleaners only to get an outside edge as Jimmy Peirson made no mistake behind the stumps.

Even though middle-order batsman Nick Larkin did chip in with a short cameo of a 16-ball 35, it was not enough as the Stars were restricted to 110/5 from their allotted quota of 10 overs as Brisbane won this contest by 17 runs (DLS Method).

