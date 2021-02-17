IPL Auction 2021: NZC, CA Come Up With Crucial Message For Franchises To Plot Strategy

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia stated that they will be granting their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for Indian Premier League (IPL) participation on a “case-to-case” basis. Apparently, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Board have also followed suit as an official spokesperson recently gave an update regarding the same. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year, i.e., a month after New Zealand’s T20I home series against Australia.

NZC and CA make major announcements ahead of IPL auction 2021

As per an ANI report, an NZC spokesperson recently said that all IPL-bound New Zealand players will be given NOCs for the entire IPL 2021 season. Their announcement came after Cricket Australia made a similar declaration over their IPL-bound cricketers.

New Zealand and Australian players in IPL auction 2021

As many as 19 Australian cricketers participated in the IPL 2020 season for their respective franchises. However, only 11 players had their contracts renewed when franchises revealed the list of their retentions on January 20 for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The remaining eight released players, including star attractions like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch among others are all slated to be up for grabs at the 2021 IPL auction next month.

Moreover, around 20 New Zealand players will go under the hammer at the auction. Players like Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner are among five New Zealanders who have been retained by their franchises, thus confirming their participation in the tournament. The aforementioned move by cricket boards of both nations will prompt franchises to place their bids without outside concern at the auction.

IPL auction 2021 players list

Around 292 players, local and overseas, will be up for grabs at the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire list of new players for IPL auction 2021.

A detailed look into IPL auction 2021 players list

IPL auction live streaming: Where to watch IPL auction live?

The forthcoming IPL auction 2021 will take place in Chennai. The event is scheduled to be organised on February 18 from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to watch IPL auction live? A detailed look

