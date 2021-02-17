IPL 2021 Auction: Tanveer Sangha Base Price, BBL Top Stats And More About The Young Star

Australian cricketer Tanveer Sangha is one of the 292 players who will be put up on the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. He recently made his T20 debut by playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Sangha also participated in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup for Australia last year, where he ended up becoming his side’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

IPL 2021 auction: A look into Tanveer Sangha IPL 2021 base price

Tanveer Sangha is among the 8th slab of registrations for the IPL 2021 auction event. As per IPL reports, the Sangha IPL 2021 base price is INR 20 lakh. The 19-year-old is fresh from an impressive outing in the BBL 2021 season, where he featured in all 15 matches for the Sydney Thunder.

Tanveer Sangha BBL stats

The Tanveer Sangha BBL stats from the recently-concluded season make for an impressive read. Playing 15 matches for his side, also the only 15 of his professional T20 career, Sangha picked up 21 wickets at an average of 18.28. The right-arm spinner maintained an economy rate of 8.08 and claimed match-winning figures of 4-14 against the Melbourne Renegades.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

Tanveer Sangha's father, personal life and other details

An Indian-Australian by birth, Tanveer Sangha's father name is Joga Sangha. Joga Sangha hails from a village in Jalandhar, Punjab. He moved to Australia before settling in Sydney.

Tanveer Sangha himself was born on November 26, 2001, in Sydney. While he recently made his T20 debut for the Sydney Thunder, his impressive outing in the BBL 2021 season has earned him a national call-up for Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

IPL 2021 auction updates

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai. The event is slated to be organised on Thursday, February 18, from 3 PM (IST) onwards. The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Here is a detailed look at updates for the IPL 2021 auction.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Image source: BBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.