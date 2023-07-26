Mark Wood Pranks Ben Stokes During Media Event, Leaves English Captain In Splits- WATCH

As the world is already gripped under the fever of Hollywood movies- The Oppenheimer and Barbie- that hit the theatres past week, the trend has reached the Ashes battleground as well. As England and Australia are gearing up for the start of the 5th and final Test of the series, both captains are making their scheduled media appearances. While in this stretch the matter remains serious as leaders try to express how focused they are ahead of the match, but during the address of Ben Stokes something unusual and wacky took place that has left the fans laughing and rolling on the ground.

Mark Wood pulls terrific prank on Ben Stokes

As England captain Ben Stokes was sitting in front of the members of the media, answering questions about the upcoming Test, a familiar tone that goes like "I'm a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world Life in plastic, it's fantastic" engulfed the media facility. Following that it was a laugh riot in the room. Stokes showcased a convoluted expression and later turned his head and said "Woody". The camera changed angle and the face of the individual who lifted the mood of the room from drop-dead serious into a frivolous one was revealed. It was Mark Wood, who was standing upstairs. Take a look at the hilarious incident from the media interaction round.

Australia retain Ashes

After the fourth match ended in an unfortunate draw, England's endeavor to take the Ashes 2023 into the decider went down the drain. Australia who were defending the urn have taken the 2-1 lead which can now be matched and cannot be exceeded by England. Irrespective, of the destiny of the trophy, cricket fans have thoroughly enjoyed the series. Till all 4 matches have been of sublime quality and the flow is likely to continue in the 5th Test as well. While Australia has retained the Ashes, England still bears the chance of drawing level with the Aussies. What do you think will happen in the final encounter, scheduled to start on July 27, 2023, at The Oval?