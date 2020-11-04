Marlon Samuels Net Worth, Personal Life And Controversies On Retirement From Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has announced his retirement from international cricket. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the 39-year-old had already informed about the same to Cricket West Indies earlier this year. Samuels was an integral member of the West Indies line-up that lifted the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups, and he won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final of both events.

To commemorate the Marlon Samuels retirement occasion, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth, house, personal life and controversies.

Marlon Samuels among West Indies players celebrate 2012 T20 World Cup win

How much is Marlon Samuels net worth?

According to designspun.co.nz, the Marlon Samuels net worth is estimated to be US$7 million (approximately ₹52 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket West Indies for being a former West Indies cricket player. The Marlon Samuels net worth also constitutes the income he has generated through his endorsement deals from brands like C-A Sports. In addition, the cricketer launched his own fragrance brand, Sextillion, earlier this year.

Marlon Samuels house and personal life details

While Marlon Samuels is unmarried, he has two children. He has a daughter named Dijona and a younger son named Dimitri. The former cricketer lives in a mansion based in Kingston, Jamaica. Here is a look at the Marlon Samuels house.

A look into Marlon Samuels Stokes controversy

In late October, Marlon Samuels was involved in a controversy after he used expletive language towards Ben Stokes and his wife as well as former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The two-time T20 World Cup-winner has found himself at crossroads with both Stokes and Warne earlier during his playing days. The recent ‘Marlon Samuels Stokes controversy’ further fuelled his rivalry with the two cricketers. Apparently, his inappropriate use of language was not admired by fans and cricket experts as he was widely criticised for the same.

Marlon Samuels retirement post on Instagram

