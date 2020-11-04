Marlon Samuels Retires From All Forms Of The Game Days After Ben Stokes Controversy

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels, who is known to draw attention for his antics off the field along with his on-field brilliance, might not feature in a competitive cricket match again. The hard-hitting cricketer, who was an integral part of the Caribbean batting line-up during their two T20 World Cup triumphs, has reportedly bid adieu from international cricket. The 39-year-old last represented his national side in December 2018.

Marlon Samuels retirement: The cricketer calls it quits from all forms of the game

The CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo revealed that Marlon Samuels had informed the board regarding his decision of hanging his boots from international cricket back in June. The cricketer, during his playing days, was a regular feature in all the three formats for West Indies. The dynamic batsman has also plied his trade for franchise-based T20 Leagues all over the world including the Dream11 Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and the Big Bash League.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Has Urgent Request For ICC After Near Dream11 IPL 2020 Mishap

Known to be a big-match player, Marlon Samuels was instrumental in guiding his team to victory in the 2012 and 2016 ICC World T20 finals. He is also the only cricketer to be adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' on two occasions in the finals of an ICC World Cup. Samuels came into the limelight yet again for all the wrong reasons for his comments regarding England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Teams, Squads, Schedule, Broadcast And Past Records

The Samuels Stokes Controversy

The whole controversy sparked off as Marlon Samuels was not too pleased with Ben Stokes' light-hearted joke. Ben Stokes had recently spoken of how challenging and taxing being in quarantine can be, and how he would not want his "worst enemy" Marlon Samuels to go through it. This angered the Caribbean cricketer as he targeted Stokes and his wife with abuses through a social media post.

ALSO READ | David Warner Lauded For Playing Wriddhiman Saha As Hyderabad Enter Dream11 IPL Playoffs

Samuels passed derogatory remarks over Ben Stokes's wife while he also bragging about his skin tone. He received lot of backlash for his comments. He also had a verbal duel with old nemesis Shane Warne over the same Ben Stokes controversy.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Name 3 Young Players To Watch Out For

Marlon Samuels retirement: Samuels 260 vs Bangladesh

The batsman batted exceedingly well as he scored a lion-hearted 260 against Bangladesh in 2012. The innings is still considered as the finest one by Samuels. He proved his mettle in red-ball cricket as well by playing for 455 deliveries for his gutsy 260 against a resilient Bangladeshi bowling line-up.

Source: Marlon Samuels Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.