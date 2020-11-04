Sachin Tendulkar Has Urgent Request For ICC After Near Dream11 IPL 2020 Mishap

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday took to Twitter and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a major change in one of the game's oldest laws. The Indian veteran urged the ICC to make helmets mandatory for batsmen at professional levels irrespective of spinners or pacers.

Sachin Tendulkar's urges ICC to make helmets compulsory

Tendulkar's suggestion came after a recent mishap that could have happened during a game in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. It involved Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar being hit on the head while trying to take a quick single but was saved by the grille on the helmet. Tendulkar shared the link of the video of what could have been a fatal accident and urged the ICC to make helmets compulsory for all batsmen at all times.

The game has become faster but is it getting safer?



Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty.



Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels.



Request @icc to take this up on priority.https://t.co/7jErL3af0m — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020

The unfortunate event took place during Hyderabad's league match against Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. It all happened in the 18th over of the Hyderabad innings when Jason Holder called for a quick single after tapping the ball towards point. Nicholas Pooran, who was stationed at point picked and released the ball at the striker's end in no time, only to miss the stumps as the ball went and hit Vijay Shankar's helmet.

The incident could have gotten worse but it was Shankar's protective gear that came to his rescue. The Hyderabad all-rounder carried batting after clearing the concussion test. However, he couldn't do much as he was dismissed off the very next ball as he was caught behind by KL Rahul of Arshdeep Singh's bowling for 26(27). Tendulkar's suggestion is an important one as players' safety is of utmost importance. The ICC could very well consider it and make helmets compulsory for the batsmen.

Meanwhile, the David Warner-led Hyderabad outfit secured a commanding 10-wicket win over Dream11 IPL points table-toppers Mumbai on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In doing so, the Men in Orange ended up at the third place on the Dream11 IPL points table and also booked their place in the Dream11 IPL playoffs.

Hyderabad will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the Dream11 IPL playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

