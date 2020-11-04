Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Teams, Squads, Schedule, Broadcast And Past Records

After an overwhelming response last year, the Women's T20 Challenge is back for its third season. The latest edition of the highly anticipated competition will feature three exciting teams who will battle it out for the ultimate championship. Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity are the three sides who will square off for the title. The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, with Supernovas locking horns with Velocity.

Women's T20 Challenge schedule

A total of four T20 matches will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the three teams will aim to lay their hands on the coveted Women's T20 Challenge title. The teams will face each other once in the group stages, and the top two teams will head into the finals that will be held on November 9. After the opening game on Wednesday, Trailblazers will take on Velocity on Thursday. They will then meet defending champions Supernovas in the final group stage match on Saturday. Here is the complete Women's T20 Challenge schedule:

Women's T20 Challenge live in India details

Indian audiences will be able to enjoy Women's T20 Challenge live, as it is a televised event in the country. Fans can catch the live-action of the matches on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 pm IST on match days. The live coverage of the four encounters will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look into Women's T20 Challenge teams

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

Women's T20 League past records and recap

The inaugural season of the coemption saw Supernovas take on Trailblazers in a one-off contest. A new team, Velocity was introduced in the subsequent season. Harmanpreet Kaur has led the Supernovas side to two championship victories.

The last edition of the Women's T20 Challenge was a phenomenal success, and fans turned up in large numbers in the stadium to support their favourite cricketers in Jaipur. The tournament has given a platform for young Indian women's cricketers to rub shoulders alongside seasoned international campaigners. With the popularity of women's cricket increasing day by day, and women's cricketers becoming a household name, this edition is likely to surpass the popularity of the past editions.

Image source: IPL Twitter

