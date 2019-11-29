Shaheen Afridi Gets Mocked By Australian Journalist After He Struggled To Speak In English

Shaheen Afridi has been an emerging young talent for Pakistan. Shaheen had a great World Cup earlier this year as he finished the tournament with 16 scalps. At the same time, he had also become the first Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in the quadrennial event and also became the youngest ever bowler to take a fifer in World Cup history. The 19-year-old had a tough day at the office during the second Test against Australia on Friday. However, things got tougher for him while he was heading back to the dressing room.

READ: Australia vs Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi's fielding bloopers leave Twitter in splits

Australian journalist makes fun of Shaheen's English

While Shaheen Afridi was heading back to the dressing room after the end of the day's play, the Australian broadcasters conducted his interview and the youngster struggled a lot in answering their questions. Meanwhile, an Australian radio journalist named Tony Tardio mocked the tall pacer's English on social media. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tardio wrote that he had just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and he could say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word. Read the tweet here.

Just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and I can say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word — Tony Tardio (@tonytardio) November 29, 2019

Over the years, the Pakistani players have struggled while communicating in English. As per reports, Pakistan's T20I captain Babar Azam has decided to use a translator for post-match presentation ceremonies in the ongoing tour.

READ: Now Labuschagne gets back to back Test 100s as Australia end Day 1 on 302-1

Shaheen Afridi's fielding bloopers

On Day 1, some loose fielding from Shaheen Afridi helped Warner get three boundaries on his way to another Test century. In a first of a series of hilarious fielding bloopers, Warner clipped Mohammad Abbas off his pads for a double. Shaheen quickly grabbed the ball and his throw bisected the Pakistani fielders on its way to the boundary. Due to this effort, Warner’s two converted into a bizarre six and Warner reached his well-deserved Test fifty. Shaheen's miserable outing on the field continued throughout the day. Some 17 overs after his overthrow, Afridi misjudged a Warner cut short over the boundary which was glaring due to the fact that the light should have played much of a role in it. Furthermore, another incident occurred when Warner was batting on 116. The left-hander hit another cut short and in an attempt to save the boundary, Afridi himself kicked the ball towards the ropes after attempting to save it.

READ: Abhimanyu Mithun smashes Indian bowling record with 5 wickets in a single over

Aussies dominate the proceedings on Day 1

Australia ended Day 1 at 302-1 after 73 overs. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne cracked unbeaten centuries to register their second respective tons of the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked the only wicket to fall in the day when he induced an edge off Joe Burns for 4.

READ: Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series