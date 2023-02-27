'Message From Team Management Is That..': Ex-BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Opens Up On Shubman

Team India sensation Shubman Gill’s place in the Indian playing XI has been one of the most debated topics of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While, fans have suggested Gill should replace KL Rahul at the top of the Indian batting order, the team management has insisted on giving chances to the star player. Ahead of the India vs Australia, 3rd Test match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has opened on the situation regarding the 23-year-old Shubman

It is worth noting that Gill has emerged as one of the most impressive players for India in the last year, and has already smashed centuries across all formats. He scored his first T20I century in his last international appearance against New Zealand on February 1 and has been out of the playing lineup against the Aussies so far. Meanwhile, speaking in an interview wit PTI, Ganguly revealed that he feels the Punjab-born will get chances very soon.

"The captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly"

“I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. But at the present moment, perhaps the message from team management is that he has to wait,” Ganguly said replying to a question about what would he say for not including Shubman in the playing XI.

Earlier in the interview, Ganguly shed light on the discussion regarding KL Rahul, who has registered only five Test centuries in the last nine years. “He has performed but obviously you expect a lot more from a top-order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high. When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has ability and I am sure as and when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score," he explained.

India currently leads the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by 2-0 with two big victories in Nagpur and Delhi. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be looking to win the third Test in Indore to clinch the series and take a step towards another series win over the Aussies at home. The third Test match is scheduled to begin from March 1 onwards.

(With inputs from PTI)