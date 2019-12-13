AUS Vs NZ: David Warner Calls Marnus Labuschagne A 'copycat', Here Is Why

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has turned into a Test match superstar after he scored his third Test century in the ongoing Day-Night Test at Perth against New Zealand. This was Labuschagne's third consecutive Test hundred and the entire cricket world was full of praise for thhe batsman, who has risen in relevance in a very short period of time. Labuschagne's teammate and former Australian vice-captain David Warner spoke about Labuschagne in a post-match interview and hilariously called him a 'copycat'. Here is why.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Tim Southee stuns Matthew Wade with massive inswinger, netizens troll Wade

Does Marnus Labuschagne copy Steve Smith?

Warner talked in the interview about the first day of the Test match where Australia got 248-4. Warner acknowledged how the changing conditions of the pitch were affecting Australia's play and also how for a few sessions, the NZ bowlers really controlled the game. After this, the topic steered towards Marnus Labuschagne's brilliance with the bat and Warner chuckled about how Labuschagne brought up his hundred with only his second six in Test match cricket. The interviewer then referred to Labuschagne and Steve Smith's 132-run partnership and asked Warner if the two had a 'bromance' brewing up.

1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣

1️⃣6️⃣2️⃣

1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣*



No wonder Marnus Labuschagne is smiling, he's in incredible form 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyZOEifmCX — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2019

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne's 'South African' secret of success revealed by David Warner

Marnus Labuschagne has earned a reputation for being fidgety and unconventional with his batting stance and mannerisms. Warner jokingly called Labuschagne a 'copycat' as he said that Labuschagne's fidgety nature was just a copy of Smith's mannerisms over the years. He also acknowledged that Labuschagne does score runs and should continue with what works for him.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson becomes rare debutant to suffer injury in Test match

Marnus Labuschagne just got dismissed for 143 on Day Two and his score is now the highest ever individual score at the Perth Stadium. Here is a fan reaction that sums up his importance to Australia.

Marnus Labuschagne becoming one of the premier batsman in world cricket in just 4 months is insane.

Couldn’t have come at a better time for Australian cricket, who were desperate for another elite top order bat. — Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) December 12, 2019

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ live streaming, schedule and all match details for upcoming Pink-Ball Test