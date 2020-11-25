Marnus Labuschagne Was NOT No.1 Choice To Replace Steve Smith In Ashes 2019: Justin Langer

Australian head coach Justin Langer has made a stunning revelation that he and the Australian selectors were confused about Steve Smith's replacement after the former Australian captain failed the concussion test during the Lord's Test against England on August 18, 2019. Smith was hit on the head by a deadly bouncer bowled by Jofra Archer after which he was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne who became the first concussion substitute player in a Test match after a change in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations.

Justin Langer nearly chose Mitchell Marsh over Marnus Labuschagne as Steve Smith's concussion substitute

While speaking to Michael Atherton in an interview with The Times, Langer admitted that when they had to make the decision over who to replace Smith at Lord’s after the batsman suffered from concussion, they were unsure between Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh. However, Langer added that after watching Labuschagne bat confidently against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and James Pattinson who were bouncing the life out of him, he was sure that the youngster was ready to face the English bowlers.

Langer further said that Labuschagne got those runs at Lord’s after he got through that spell from Jofra Archer where he was hit by the Englishman on the grille on just the second ball of his innings, and that's when he could sense a shift in the Australian dressing room. Langer reckoned that Labuschagne had earned his stripes.

Langer opined that they could never have dreamt that Labuschagne would play like he’s playing at the moment. The Australian coach further heaped praised on the 25-year old by calling him an excellent player. He added that if Smith bats for 20 hours, Labuschagne will practise for 20 hours and one minute just to get one over the former Australian skipper.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne will have be key for the hosts during the India vs Australia 2020 series. The right-hander who has been in glorious form of late will look to emulate his heroics from the past and guide his side to win. The India vs Australia 2020 tour gets underway on November 27 with the first of the three-match ODI series in Adelaide.

