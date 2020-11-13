Virat Kohli Wins Over Australia Coach Justin Langer For Taking Paternity Leave

The Indian cricket team players have arrived in Australia for a gruelling two-month long tour which will comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and four high-profile Test matches between the two cricketing giants. However, Indian skipper and star attraction Virat Kohli will be returning back home after the opening Test at Adelaide to be with his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma. His decision to prioritise family over cricket seems to have smitten over Australian head coach Justin Langer, as evidenced from his recent conference with the reporters.

India vs Australia 2020: Indian players touch down at Sydney

“He’s a human being like all of us” – Justin Langer on Virat Kohli paternity leave

While interacting with the reporters on Friday, November 13, Australian coach and former opening batsman Justin Langer expressed his respect for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Langer, who was a major part of the triumphant Australian Test squadron of the 2000s, said “Virat Kohli is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons”. The 49-year-old further said that the batsman displays much energy in “everything he does”, be it during his batting or fielding.

Talking about the impending Virat Kohli paternity leave, Justin Langer said that he respects the Indian cricketer for making up his decision of returning back midway into from the tour. The coach said, “he (Virat Kohli) is a human being like all of us” and he himself always gives advice to any of his Australian players to “never, ever miss the birth of your children”.

Anushka Sharma pregnant post as shared by Virat Kohli

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Revised India squad for Australia 2020 series

On October 27, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad for Australia 2020 series for all three formats. A noticeable omission from the touring party was India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma due to an injury he sustained during the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer, however, has been called back into the Indian squad for the Test segment of the India vs Australia 2020 series.

Here is a look at the entire Indian touring party for upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

