Marnus Labuschagne's Priceless Response To Justin Langer Wanting To Demote Him To No.4

One must never ask Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne to drop down the batting order. Australia coach Justin Langer learnt this the hard way. According to Langer, he suggested Labuschagne to bat at No.4 in the first test against Pakistan and that was something which Labuschagne brushed off empathically.

Langer was speaking to Cricket Australia on the eve of the second test when he revealed the incident that happened in Gabba. He said that in the 1st test, when Joe Burns and David Warner’s partnership was established and passed the four-hour mark, he had casually suggested the idea of swapping Labuschagne's position with the World's No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith.

According to Langer, he was only trying to alleviate some of the mental fatigue of Australia’s new batting star. But Labuschagne did not see it the same way. Langer said that by the time Burns and Warner had put around 200 runs on the board, Labuschagne has been awaiting his turn for over four hours. So, Langer lightly asked Labuschagne if he would consider batting down the order and let Smith go ahead.

Marnus Labuschagne buries demotion talks with 185

Langer laughed, recalling Labuschagne's incredulous expression. The coach and former opening batsman said that Labuschagne gave him a look as if he had stolen his bike and asked him if he was joking. The Queenslander then went to the crease and made Langer eat away his suggestion by scoring his maiden Test century. In that match, Labuschagne scored 185 runs and became the top-scorer of the match for the hosts.

Langer concluded that it is Labuschagne's enthusiasm for the game that makes him an excellent and valuable player. The Australian coach added that it was necessary to have his attitude while batting in the top three because these players have got to be sharp all the time. Labuschagne is one of the only players who can match Smith’s all-round approach to cricket. We must say, the Australian coach will think twice before ever suggesting even lightly to demote him in the future.

