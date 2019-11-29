Australia's Bowlers Make Life Difficult For Steve Smith During Pink-ball Nets Session

Ahead of Australia's Pink-Ball Test against Pakistan, Cricket Australia posted a video on Instagram which featured Australian players training with the pink ball during twilight. In a major surprise, it is the bowlers who were able to trouble all the batsmen, including the World No.1 Steve Smith. Australia captain Tim Paine spoke about how the batsmen have a major task ahead of them in adapting to the changing lights. Australia and Pakistan are currently playing the second and the final Test in the series at the Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith can break another Don Bradman record in the Aus vs Pak 2nd Test

Australia captain Tim Paine: "It is a challenge to adapt under changing conditions"

In the video which was posted by Cricket Australia on Thursday, it was clearly evident that the batsman were struggling against the likes of vice-captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who arguably make one of the best bowling attacks in the world. In a press conference that followed the practice session, captain Tim Paine spoke about the difficulties of adapting to the changing light conditions during twilight. He acknowledged that the bowlers did get some wickets at the time. Even the masterful Steve Smith struggled against the trio. The team also practiced against Lloyd Pope, the leg-spinner who hails from South Australia. Paine admitted how Pope's deliveries were extremely hard to pick and they would ready the team against Pakistan's Yasir Shah.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak live streaming, schedule and all match details for the Pink-ball Test

Australia dominate Pakistan at the Gabba

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and preview

Australia comprehensively won the first Test at Brisbane by an innings and five runs. After Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss on his captaincy debut, he chose to bat first. Australia were quick in cleaning up Pakistan and on the first day got the entire team out for 240. On the second day, David Warner and Joe Burns came out all guns blazing as Warner scored 154 and Burns contributed with 97. Labuschagne came in at number three and smashed 185, eventually propelling Australia to 580. Pakistan could only muster 335 despite Babar Azam's century. The Australian pacers wrecked havoc on the Pakistan batsman as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were all supremely effective.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Pakistan cricketers win hearts for treating Indian cab driver in Brisbane