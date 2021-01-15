Rishabh Pant To End Australia Tour After Breaking MASSIVE All-time Sachin Tendulkar Record

MS Dhoni's test retirement had created a major void in Team India's line-up. While Wriddhiman Saha emerged to be the preferred replacement for the former captain due to his phenomenal wicketkeeping abilities, his ordinary performances with the bat dented his chances of cementing his place in the side. This is why perhaps the management decided to give an opportunity to young Rishabh Pant. While the player has had his share of struggles while keeping wickets, the southpaw has contributed significantly with the bat, especially during overseas tours in recent years.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant breaks a massive Sachin Tendulkar record

Rishabh Pant rose to fame with his heroics in the 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup. The swashbuckling batsman went on to play some memorable knocks in domestic cricket as well as the Indian Premier League. The left-hander's superior capabilities with the bat fast-tracked his selection into the side, and he is a regular feature in the Indian side in red-ball cricket.

The 23-year-old has already played a number of inspirational innings under immense pressure at such a young age. Moreover, he also is the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash a Test century in England, as well as Australia. The cricketer proved his mettle yet again with his gutsy knock of 97 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In spite of batting with a bruised elbow, the youngster took the formidable Australian bowling attack to the cleaners and changed the momentum of the contest with his lion-hearted performance. Many have even compared Pant to the great Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist for his style and ability to take the game away from the opposition from the toughest of situations.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 4th Test, the player has amassed 512 runs Down Under. The talented batsman has surpassed Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, and has scored the highest number of Test runs in Australia (by an Asian player) at the age of 23. Sachin Tendulkar, at the age of 23, had 368 runs to his name in Australia, although this was primarily due to the fact that India played only one Test series in Australia between 1991 and 1999. By 1999, Tendulkar had turned 26 and captained India on the tour.

In the Sydney Test, Pant also created a world record of scoring more than 25 runs in nine consecutive innings on Australian soil, going past Sir Viv Richards. The Indian keeper also went above Syed Kirmani and MS Dhoni to score the most number of runs by any Asian wicketkeeper-batsman in Tests in Australia.

Most Test runs by Asian Player in Australia at 23 age



Rishabh Pant - 512

Sachin Tendulkar - 368

Javed Miandad - 331

D Vengsarkar - 320 — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) January 14, 2021

India vs Australia live streaming

The Australian team won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba. After the end of the first day, the home team have scored 274 runs, but have also lost five wickets. Marnus Labuschagne was the star for Australia and shifted the momentum in their favour with a brilliant 108. For Team India, debutant T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two crucial wickets on Day 1. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.