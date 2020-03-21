Martin Guptill Smashes World Cup Double Hundred Vs West Indies On March 21, 2015: Watch

March 21, 2020 marks the five-year anniversary of New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill's sensational knock against the West Indies. The knock which came in the fourth quarter-final of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup that helped propel New Zealand into the semi-final and eventually into the final of the tournament, which was held in Australia and New Zealand. The ICC, on its Twitter page, paid homage to the innings, which is the highest score ever in a Cricket World Cup match.

Martin Guptill 237: New Zealand cricket star Martin Guptill stats in the innings

Runs:2️⃣3️⃣7️⃣*

Balls faced: 1️⃣6️⃣3️⃣

Fours: 2️⃣4️⃣

Sixes: 1️⃣1️⃣



Five years ago today, Martin Guptill hit the highest score in @cricketworldcup history. pic.twitter.com/07jFYnSL4v — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2020

The Martin Guptill 237 knock came at a time when his team needed it the most. Playing against a formidable West Indies side, Martin Guptill opened the innings for New Zealand and remained unbeaten till the end of the fifty overs. Guptill smashed a mammoth 237 off 163 balls with a whopping 24 fours and 11 sixes. To this day, 'Martin Guptill 237' remain etched together in World Cup history as the highest ever score by a batsman in a single match. His innings helped New Zealand get to a mammoth score of 393 and the West Indies could only make 250 in return. New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals where they triumphed over South Africa. They eventually lost the final to Australia.

📽️ Watch the highlights of his 🤩 innings! https://t.co/rmzBthg7j6 — ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2020

Martin Guptill stats: A champion batsman across formats

Martin Guptill has been one of the most impressive talents to come out of New Zealand cricket in the last decade. Here are all of Martin Guptill stats during his time with New Zealand cricket.

6803 ODI runs in 179 innings

2586 Test runs in 89 innings

2536 T20I runs in 85 innings

Martin Guptill was unsold in the IPL 2020 Auction but may be picked as an injury replacement if the tournament ends up happening.

