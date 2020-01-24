Martin Guptill Takes An Absolute Ripper To Get Rid Of A Well-set Virat Kohli

Martin Guptill took an absolute blinder to get rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

This had happened in the 12th over of the Indian run chase which was bowled by Blair Tickner. Kohli was anchoring the chase for the Men In Blue and he looked all set to reach his half-century. However, his stay at the crease ended on the very first ball of that over. The bowler had bowled a fuller length delivery down the leg side as Kohli played his signature flick shot. But, he did not time the shot well as the ball went up in the air and covered some distance, rushed forward and took an absolute blinder at the deep.

READ: Rohit Sharma takes INCREDIBLE boundary catch to dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ vs IND updates

READ: Rajeev Shukla backs Virat Kohli, slams BCCI for the Team India's hectic schedule

The video of this stunning catch was posted on social media as well. Take a look.

Rohit Sharma catch dismisses Martin Guptill

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had pulled off a spectacular effort on the field to get rid off Martin Guptill who was going berserk after the Indian bowlers.

The Blackcaps got off to a flyer as they raced away to 68 without a loss after the end of the powerplay. Colin Munro started the assault on Indian bowlers and Martin Guptill soon joined the party. Just when the partnership between the Kiwi openers started to look lethal Rohit Sharma produced a moment of brilliance to send Guptill back to the hut.

It all happened on the fifth delivery of the 8th over bowled by Shivam Dube when Martin Guptill pulled a short delivery. Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at deep square leg maintained his composure, to grab onto the ball which was travelling over the boundary.

READ: SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: KL Rahul wins hearts with sweet gesture to Chennai-based vet clinic post Australia ODI

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)