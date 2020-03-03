BAN Vs ZIM Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview For 2nd ODI

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series in Bangladesh. The BAN vz ZIM live match will be played on March 3, 2020. Let us look at the BAN vs ZIM live streaming details, BAN vs ZIM live score, BAN vs ZIM live stream online, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI pitch and weather report and other match details.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: BAN vs ZIM live streaming details

Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2020



Matchday 🙌



🆚 Zimbabwe

🏆 ODI Series

🏏 2nd ODI

🏟 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

🕑 1:00 PM (BST)#BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in India can be watched on the Star Sports Network. But the BAN vs ZIM live streaming will be done on Hotstar. The BAN vs ZIM live score will be updated regularly on Bangladesh cricket and Zimbabwe cricket's Twitter handles. Here are other BAN vs ZIM live stream online details -

BAN vs Zim live streaming venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

BAN vs ZIM live streaming date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

BAN vs ZIM live streaming time: 12.30 PM IST

BAN vs ZIM live match: BAN vs ZIM live score - Match preview

Bangladesh were superb in their 169-run win in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.



Bangladesh were superb in their 169-run win in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Can they make it 2-0? #BANvZIM Preview

Bangladesh are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after their victory in the first match by 169 runs. Bangladesh had scored 321 runs for six wickets, while Zimbabwe could manage 152 runs on the scoreboard only. Bangladesh will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza, while Chamu Chibhabha will captain Zimbabwe. Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Mortaza are the top picks for Bangladesh, while Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are the players to watch out for Zimbabwe.

BAN vs ZIM live match: Weather report

The temperature in Sylhet is likely to be hot and sunny. Mercury is likely to touch the 20 degrees Celcius mark on a cloudy evening.

BAN vs ZIM live match: Pitch report

The Sylhet International Cricket Ground is widely helpful for the batting side. In the previous match itself, Bangladesh had managed to score 321 runs. However, the pitch also supports swing bowling as seen in the previous match.

BAN vs ZIM live match: Squads

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

