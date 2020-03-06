BAN Vs ZIM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In Ind, Pitch & Weather Report, 3rd ODI Preview

Bangladesh will take Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Friday, March 6. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are more Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI details.

BAN vs ZIM live score: BAN vs ZIM live streaming & BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India

You can catch BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India on Star Sports Select 2. You can also catch the BAN vs ZIM live streaming on Hotstar. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming is likely to be preceded by the toss at 1 PM IST.

BAN vs ZIM live score: BAN vs ZIM live match - Pitch report

The pitch in Sylhet has favoured the batsmen initially but as the game progresses it gets slower and spinners come into play. There's a slight chance of rain as well which will bring seamers into the game.

BAN vs ZIM live score: BAN vs ZIM live match - Weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 18 and 26 Degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to hover around 77%. There are 30℅ chances of rain.

BAN vs ZIM live score: BAN vs ZIM live match preview

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series 2-0. They beat the visitors in the first ODI by 169 runs and followed it up with a narrow 4-run win in the second ODI. The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be Mashrafe Mortaza's last game as Bangladesh captain. They would look to win this game and give a befitting farewell to their captain.

On the other hand, after being outplayed in the first ODI, Zimbabwe came back strongly in the second game and almost came close to winning the match from an impossible situation but they fell short by 4 runs. The African nation would look to win this fixture and save their pride.

