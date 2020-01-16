Charulata Patel Passes Away: Twitterati Pays Tribute To 87-year-old Team India Superfan

Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old woman, who became an overnight sensation across the country after watching the Indian team play in last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, passed away on Wednesday. Mrs.Charulata Patel had become a fan favourite after she went to the stadium to see India’s match against Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham. Charulata Patel’s official Instagram profile confirmed the news of her passing away.

Ind vs Aus: Charulata Patel passed away on Wednesday

Charulata Patel had donned a tricolour scarf with a bright yellow vuvuzela and a flag in hand as she was spotted celebrating every run. She was so passionate about the game that the cameramen could not help but constantly show her on the screen. Not only the fans but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also blown away looking at her exuberance. In fact, after the match against Bangladesh ended, both Sharma and Kohli had walked up to her to seek her blessings.

Both the cricket stars were seen talking to her and Virat Kohli even promised to pay for her match tickets. Soon after the match, Kohli had also taken to Twitter to thank Charulata Patel. Later, Pepsi had roped her as the face of their 'Swag' ad campaign for the marquee event.

The BCCI paid tribute to one of Indian cricket team's ardent fans. Fans also took to Twitter to pay their condolences to the superfan, lauding her for her spirit and love for the game.

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.



May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

RIP, Charulata Patel Ji.



No one can forget your love and support for Indian Cricket...#CharulataPatel pic.twitter.com/mGBD6bFlDC — Adhirajsinh Jadeja 🇮🇳 (અધિરાજસિંહ જાડેજા) (@AdhirajHJadeja) January 16, 2020

Rest in peace Grandma #CharulataPatel 💔...Thanks very much for your valuable lesson "Age is not an obstacle to pursue passion"❣️...Your Face, Love & Smile are always in our hearts ma🙌@BCCI pic.twitter.com/Gx45TV8njo — Joshua (@JoshJey16) January 15, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.DADI INSTAGRAM