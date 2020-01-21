Matheesha Pathirana's 175 Km/hr Ball Forces Twitterati To Quiz ICC Over Speed Guns

As Lasith Malinga gradually makes his way out of cricket, Sri Lanka may have a new sling-bowling talent in the form of Matheesha Pathirana. The 17-year-old, who is currently playing in the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the Emerald Isles nation, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his lethal, slingy style that resembles Malinga's action. In Sunday's Under-19 World Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka, it seemed like Pathirana made history when he bowled a ball at India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, which was at the speed of 175 kmph. But did the youngster actually bowl a delivery that fast?

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka U-19s pacer Matheesha Pathirana shocks India with 175 km/hr delivery; watch clip

India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19: ICC goofs up with speed gun?

Sri-Lankan U19 Pacer Pathirana clocked a stunning 175 kph on the speed gun in #U19CWC match Against India on a Wide Ball.



On the right corner of the screen, the speed of the delivery showed at 108 mph. #INDvSL #INDU19vSLU19 #Cricket #CWCU19 pic.twitter.com/7uKD73zYn0 — Mahirat 🤹🏏 (@GOATKingKohli) January 20, 2020

The 6th ball of the 4th over in the Indian innings turned out to be an uneventful wide for Sri Lanka but the live broadcast of the match showed that the ball had been bowled at a whopping 175 kilometres per hour. While a lot of fans rejoiced at a new world record, there was an equal amount of doubt regarding the speed readout as fans speculated it to be nothing but a speed gun goof-up. The current record for the fastest delivery ever is with Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar delivered a lethal delivery in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup that clocked at 161.3 kmph. Another consideration that will have to be made is that Matheesha Pathirana's delivery was not a legal delivery and that may keep it away from being considered as the new record-holder.

ALSO READ | Josh Inglis defies cricketing physics to execute a picture-perfect paddle scoop

Matheesha Pathirana bowling at 175 km/hr?: Twitterati question ICC

If speed shown is correct then ball should not have dipped in keepers hand, is should have went upside probably above keeper as it was bouncer. — Dipesh Rane (@Iam_dipeshrane) January 20, 2020

Speed Recorded was wrong, this ball is not actually very fast it real speed seems like 108 kmph... — ~B.K Mahto~ (@BKMahto9) January 20, 2020

@AlphaSierra19 imagine how slow this pitch has to be if a ball with that speed dipped into the keepers hand. — Sahil Panse (@sahil0909) January 20, 2020

The speed gun adding speed to the delivery?? 😹 — Deb (@DebVaani) January 20, 2020

If this is a technical error than what is the surity of balls of shoeb akhtar and brett lee ...????? — NAVED AHMED GAURI (@navedgauri) January 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Cricket not bigger than life: Mushfiqur Rahim on not joining Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma becomes youngest women's cricketer to win BCCI central contract