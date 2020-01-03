Rory Burns' Ligament Injury Propels Giles & Silverwood To Ban Football In England Camp

Following England opener, Rory Burns' untimely injury during a football session during the team's training, coach Chris Silverwood and Managing Director of England's men team have decided to ban football in the team's camp. Ahead of the 2nd Test between South Africa and England at Cape Town, opener Rory Burns was ruled out after he injured his ankle while playing football. With illness already wreaking havoc on the England squad, including skipper Joe Root and star pacer Jofra Archer, Burns' injury came as a huge blow to the visitors.

England bans football in the training session

Ashley Giles, who on many occasions previously has expressed displeasure in team's using football as a warm-up routine, found the perfect time to execute his plans as Rory Burns' ligament injury gave him the reason to do so. Some senior England players had earlier persuaded Ashley Giles to let football continue to be a part of the practice session as it helped in the bonding of players in the side. However, Ashley Giles might have sounded the final whistle as Burns' injury hammered the final nail in the coffin as Giles put an end to football in the England camp.

'Archer doubtful for the 2nd Test': An English spokesman

An England spokesman said they were awaiting results of scans on both Burns and Archer, adding that Archer was a "doubt" for the Test, which starts at Newlands on Friday. If Archer is unable to play it would enable England to play a spinner, probably off-spinner Dom Bess, without having to drop a fast bowler to make room for him. Definitely out of contention is left-arm spin bowler Jack Leach, who came to South Africa as England's number one spinner but went down with illness at the start of the tour and was unable to play in two warm-up games and the first Test in Centurion. England captain Joe Root said at his pre-match press conference earlier that England would look at all options, including the fitness of Archer, before deciding on their line-up.

