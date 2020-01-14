Matthew Hayden Urges India To Make The Tough Call As He Despises Virat Kohli Batting At 4

Former Australian explosive opener Matthew Hayden criticised the Indian team for altering the natting line-up in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The inclusion of three openers, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the team, led to a drop in skipper Virat Kohli's batting position. Kohli came in at number four instead of his regular spot of batting at number three and was dismissed at just 16 runs off Adam Zampa's delivery.

'Someone is going to miss out'

The veteran Aussie batsman exclaimed that there should be no debate about Kohli's batting position as the skipper has scored almost 10,000 runs batting at number three. “You’ve got someone like Virat Kohli that has played 230-odd one-day matches and 180 of those have been at No.3 and he has scored almost 10,000 runs at that particular position”, Hayden said in commentary as quoted by Fox Sports.com. “Why is there even any debate about it? He should just be batting No.3. Make the tough call, someone is going to miss out, form will prevail, injury will prevail and someone (else) will get their opportunity”, he added.

The change in Kohli's batting position also agitated netizens as the demanded that the skipper should play at his regular number three. Here are a few of the reactions:

Bat at 3 !❤️ No one can Replace that position..

As a fan of u , It's my Kind request..😞 Personally , My Favorite Batting position of urs..😍 — Quirky°™ (@HariKutty37) January 13, 2020

Please dont drop yourself to No 4. The best batter has to be at No 3. Dont mend something thats not broken — Krishnan (@krakinkrish) January 13, 2020

Virat Kohli's biggest strength is strike rotation. No. 3 should not be changed.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 14, 2020

Australia thrash India by 10 wickets

The visitors thrashed a dominant Indian side by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series. After a brilliant show put up by Aussie pacers as they dismissed the Indian side for 255 runs, openers David Warner and Aaron Finch lit up the Wankhede stadium with their scintillating. Both the openers notched up their centuries, as David Warner scored 128 runs while Aaron Finch scored 110 runs as the Australian side went wicket-less to win the contest.

