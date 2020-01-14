The Debate
The Debate
Ind Vs Aus: Twitterati Demands Virat Kohli's Return To No.3 After Average Batting Display

Virat Kohli was able to make only 16 runs before getting caught by Adam Zampa. After his performance, fans took to Twitter and trolled him for entring at No.4.

Australia won the toss and decided to field during the first ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The Men in Blue started off badly as they lost their openers early in the match. Rohit Sharma was able to make only 10 runs in 15 balls before getting caught by David Warner. After Sharma got out, fans believed skipper Virat Kohli will enter the stadium at his usual No.3 spot, but that didn’t happen. Instead, KL Rahul entered the crease and shocked many.

Though KL Rahul was able to make 47 runs, the move didn’t help Virat Kohli’s batting. Kohli was only able to make only 16 runs before getting out caught and bowled by Adam Zampa. After Kohli’s poor performance, fans took to Twitter and trolled him for entering late at the crease.

Twitterati react ruthlessly after Virat Kohli's dismissal

Also Read l Virat Kohli admits India beat 'weak' Australian side in historic 2018-19 Test series win

Also Read l  AB de Villiers rates Virat Kohli higher than Sachin Tendulkar

Also Read l  Virat Kohli nears equalling majestic Sachin Tendulkar's record in home ODIs

Also Read l Hardik Pandya advises Virat Kohli to 'take a chill pill' in white-ball cricket

