Ind Vs Aus: Twitterati Demands Virat Kohli's Return To No.3 After Average Batting Display

Australia won the toss and decided to field during the first ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The Men in Blue started off badly as they lost their openers early in the match. Rohit Sharma was able to make only 10 runs in 15 balls before getting caught by David Warner. After Sharma got out, fans believed skipper Virat Kohli will enter the stadium at his usual No.3 spot, but that didn’t happen. Instead, KL Rahul entered the crease and shocked many.

Though KL Rahul was able to make 47 runs, the move didn’t help Virat Kohli’s batting. Kohli was only able to make only 16 runs before getting out caught and bowled by Adam Zampa. After Kohli’s poor performance, fans took to Twitter and trolled him for entering late at the crease.

Twitterati react ruthlessly after Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli's biggest strength is strike rotation. No. 3 should not be changed.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 14, 2020

एक गलत को सही करने के लिए,

आप एक सही को गलत नही कर सकते ।

No matter how many runs @klrahul11 score today,@imVkohli should bat at No.3.The best No.3 in the world.#INDvsAUS @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 @bhogleharsha @ — Sunil Kumar Raut (@imsunilraut) January 14, 2020

#INDvsAUS dear @imVkohli one requst to u plz bat at no 3 position....No 4 is neither sustainable for U nor for the team in long run....Also shreyas iyer is also suited for No 4 — Nocturnal (@Nocturn97096720) January 14, 2020

IAM not going to watch cricket if virat Kohli won't bat at no.3 @bcci #INDvAUS 🤬🤬 — Raviteja patel (@Ravispeaks39) January 14, 2020

Sir I am a huge fan your.sir please come to batting position at no.3 i am watching only for your batting humbled request hai sir aapse — Khan Shamsuddin (@KhanSha61263933) January 14, 2020

Please dont drop yourself to No 4. The best batter has to be at No 3. Dont mend something thats not broken — Krishnan (@krakinkrish) January 13, 2020

Bat at 3 !❤️ No one can Replace that position..

As a fan of u , It's my Kind request..😞 Personally , My Favorite Batting position of urs..😍 — Quirky°™ (@HariKutty37) January 13, 2020

