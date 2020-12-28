Matthew Wade Sledges Rishabh Pant, Tim Paine Takes On Jadeja As The Battle Heats Up At MCG

As India stage a gutsy comeback after the Adelaide rout, the battle for the Border Gavaskar Trophy has intensified with several players locking horns with each other in the second Test at the MCG. While the first two days of the Boxing Day Test seemed quiet, the third day witnessed several verbal duels between the Indians and Aussies, as the team aim to get on top of each other. Australian skipper Tim Paine, who had stated that Aussies won't back down even before the series began, was seen having a go at Ravindra Jadeja right after Ajinkya Rahane's unfortunate run-out on day 3.

Rishabh Pant's constant chatter behind the stumps to keep the atmosphere lively on the ground has evoked funny reactions across social media. However, the chatter behind the stumps seemingly has not gone down well with the Aussies. Opener Matthew Wade was seen having a go at the Indian gloveman behind the stumps which was incidentally captured by the stump mic.

READ | Joe Burns Criticised For Tanking In Both Innings Vs India As Australia Slump To 133/6

At the end of 16th over of Australia's second innings, Wade took a dig at Rishabh Pant's weight raising questions over his fitness. “You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?” the Australian wicketkeeper could be heard saying. The Australian opener, who has made his way to the Test team after a long break, also took a jibe at Pant's laughter. Moreover, the stump mic also caught Wade saying, "You looking at yourself on the big screen again? It’s funny, I’ll give you that. Very funny watching yourself on the screen."

At the end of the afternoon session, Wade revealed that Pant keeps on laughing all time rather than saying anything. “He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much, he just always laughs at you. I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting,” the Australian told Fox Sports.

READ | Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Message After Winning ICC Male Cricketer Of The Decade

India dominate on Day 3

The third day of the Boxing Day belonged completely to the Indians as they rattled the Australian top-order cheaply. While Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 12th century on Sunday, the Australians managed to sweep the Indian tail early on Monday. Seeking to wipe out the deficit, Australia began their second innings on a disastrous note as Joe Burns (4) not only got out for a poor score but also wasted a review after pacer Umesh Yadav (1/5) opened him up with the one that swung away very late.

Australia were wobbling at 133 for six at stumps on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground. Aiming to exorcise the ghosts of being bowled out for a lowest ever 36 in the series-opener, the visitors had put up 326 on the board for a 131-run lead in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 195 all out. Australia were ahead by only two runs at close of play.

"This game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets," India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, whose hundred on the second day set the tone for the side, told broadcasters Sony Network at the end of day's play.

READ | Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Stand-in Ajinkya Rahane For Incredible Ton On India-Aus Day 2

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC And Claims They Are Only Interested In 'Making Money'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.