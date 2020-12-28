Joe Burns Criticised For Tanking In Both Innings Vs India As Australia Slump To 133/6

Australia’s top-order failed again as they slumped to 133-6 against India at the end of Day 3. Opening batsman Joe Burns registered his second single-digit score of the match as he fell to an absolute peach from Indian speedster Umesh Yadav. Earlier in the first-innings, the right-hander nicked one back to the wicketkeeper off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for a duck.

India vs Australia Test: Highlights from Joe Burns' 10-ball innings; watch video

Also Read | India Vs Australia Live: 1st Test Sees 5% More Views On Television Vis-a-vis 2018-19 Tour

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Joe Burns bears the brunt of his twin MCG failures

Joe Burns coped the wrath of several former cricketers and experts for his failure to get going in both innings of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. During his ten-ball stay at the crease, the cricketer survived a close LBW call, two run-out chances and almost got clean bowled off the same delivery in which he nicked one behind to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Considering much talks regarding David Warner’s looming return, former captain Ricky Ponting predicted that Burns is likely to be the one to sit out from the playing XI going forward. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out some “technical issues” with Burns’ batting and said the opener will have to work through his techniques. Ponting also added that the right-handed batsman is on track, considering the “amount of work” he has seen him put through in the last few days.

Here is a look at Ricky Ponting’s complete analysis of Joe Burns' performance in the ongoing India vs Australia Test match.

Also Read | Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Stand-in Ajinkya Rahane For Incredible Ton On India-Aus Day 2

While Ricky Ponting was structured in his criticism, other experts were much severe on the cricketer’s batting approach. Here is a look at some of the scathing reactions towards Joe Burns for his dismal MCG outing.

Joe Burns nearly out 3 ways (edge,bowled & lbw) worst of all takes a review with him!

Warner has found his slot if fit. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 28, 2020

You know when you’ve hit it.

Review burned.

A shambles, sadly. — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) December 28, 2020

That will be it for Joe Burns you would imagine if Warner is fit next Test. Looked all at sea there- such an unforgiving game and can be cruel at times but the world class Bumrah was all over him — brad davidson (@braddavo) December 28, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Fans Delighted As Ajinkya Rahane Notches Up His 12th Test Century

IND vs AUS 2020 live updates

Australia ended Day 3 with a lead of two runs over India. The visitors continue to hold the driver’s seat as they need just four wickets to wrap up Australia before the hosts extend their score to a sizeable lead on Day 4. All Indian bowlers found themselves among the wicket-takers on Day 3 with Ravindra Jadeja being the standout for his 2-25.

For further AUS vs IND live updates, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The IND vs AUS 2020 live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

AUS vs IND live score at stumps on Day 3

Stumps on Day 3 of the 2nd Test.



Australia 195 & 133/6, lead India (326) by 2 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/HL6BBFdHmw #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VZb5xUUcRd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

Also Read | Tim Paine Breaks Predecessor Adam Gilchrist's Record To Achieve THIS Feat In Test Cricket

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.