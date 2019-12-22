Evin Lewis Becomes Fastest Windies Batsman To Reach 3000 Runs; Overtakes Lara & Richards

West Indies ace opener, Evin Lewis on Sunday, became the fastest West Indies batsman to reach 3,000 runs in One Day International cricket. Lewis surpassed legendary Windies batsman, Sir Viv Richards, who took 69 ODI innings to breach the mark while Lewis took 67 innings to do the same. Lewis breached the 3000-run mark on the first delivery of the 15th over of the first innings and coincidentally got out on the last delivery of the same over. At the end of 15 overs, the Windies had scored 57 runs for the loss of one wicket after having put to bat first by the Indian skipper.

Navdeep Saini makes his ODI debut

Pacer Navdeep Saini made his ODI debut for the Men in Blue as he replaced an injured Deepak Chahar in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli handed over the cap to Saini, giving him an encouraging pep talk before the game began. Navdeep Saini, who was earlier picked up in the T20 format, was congratulated by coach Ravi Shastri and his other teammates as he received his cap from skipper Virat Kohli.

Winner takes it all

Both teams head into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after their performances in the previous two games. West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

