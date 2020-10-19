Mayank Agarwal Wins It In Super Over After 'Superman' Effort In The Field, Netizens React

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Punjab defeated Mumbai in a thrilling Super Over affair in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit the winning runs in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over to cap-off an entertaining evening. Punjab’s win enabled the KL Rahul-led side to jump to No. 6 position on the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.
What a victory for @lionsdenkxip. They win on second Super Over.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rT9WpB8gi4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
During Mumbai’s batting in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over, batsman Kieron Pollard got under a low full toss delivery by Chris Jordan and smacked it towards the wide long-on for a certain six. However, an agile Mayank Agarwal stationed at the position timed his jump to perfection to throw back the ball inside before falling beyond the ropes. His sensational fielding effort was cheered by entire Punjab’s team management, including his teammates on the field.
Moreover, Mayank Agarwal followed up his ‘Superman’ fielding effort with match-winning batting performance when he was appointed as one of the three Punjab batsmen to face the second Super Over of the evening. While his partner Chris Gayle clubbed a six over long-on in the first ball, Agarwal struck back-to-back boundaries to finally finish the proceedings. Chasing Mumbai’s 12, the Gayle-Agarwal duo finished off the run-chase with two balls to spare.
Mayank Agarwal was highly praised for his batting and fielding efforts in the Super Overs stages of the contest. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the cricketer’s performance.
Mayank Agarwal you absolute gun. What a save, this could've easily gone for SIX, but look at those efforts from Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/d48bJAlc3H— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2020
Mayank Agarwal has saved 4 runs in the super-over. What an effort.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020
Mayank Agarwal .. just Brilliant. 9.8 feet was the difference pic.twitter.com/txdUjj942t— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) October 18, 2020
Mayank Agarwal!🔥— V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 18, 2020
This guy deserves a place in the white ball squad! #IPL2020 #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/MyAloPVZYC
What was this? 😱🔥— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel21) October 18, 2020
What an effort by Mayank Agarwal! This is only getting intense. #MIvsKXIP • #SuperOver • #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/zP1X3OYTt3
So far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Mayank Agarwal has compiled 393 runs at an average of 43.66. He has represented the Punjab franchise in all their nine games so far and he struck two fifties and a century in the process. Agarwal is only behind his opening partner and skipper KL Rahul (525 runs) in terms of the number of runs scored in the season.
