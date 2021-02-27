Mayanti Langer Has EPIC Expression After IND-ENG Test Finished In 2 Days; See Picture

Virat Kohli & co. defeated England by 10 wickets on the back of some superlative bowling performances from R Ashwin and Axar Patel. The latter of the two even won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 11-wicket match haul. The pitch used at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the pink-ball contest turned out to be a spin-friendly one, with spinners from both sides picking up 28 out of the 30 wickets to fall on both days of the Test match.

India vs England 3rd Test: Axar Patel takes 5-32 in England’s second innings — watch video

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Mayanti Langer reacts to early India vs England 3rd Test finish

Following the pink-ball proceedings in Ahmedabad, Indian sports journalist Mayanti Langer had a reaction that several cricket fans could relate with. A day after the Indian openers romped to victory, Langer took to Twitter and expressed her shock over the early finish to the Test. In the caption, she wrote: “Me realising there is no Day 3!”.

Joe Root bowling performance

English skipper Joe Root’s bowling spell on Day 2 turned out to be one of the highlights of the gripping Test match. He rolled his arm over during India’s first innings, thus instigating a great Indian collapse as the hosts were bundled out for just 145. He bowled for 6.2 overs and dismissed the likes of Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin in his maiden five-wicket haul.

Joe Root bowling figures in India’s first innings

R Ashwin Test wickets

During the course of the match, veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin also achieved a major landmark in Test cricket. He became the second-fastest bowler in Test history to get to 400 wickets behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. As of now, the R Ashwin Test wickets tally composes of 401 wickets in 77 matches at an impressive average of 24.95.

R Ashwin speaks after historic accomplishment: watch video

💬 This body is ageing, but I won't be surprised if I surpass myself in the future: @ashwinravi99 👌🏻



Confidence 💯 percent from the champion spinner 🔝#TeamIndia #INDvENG #PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/vTcdoUGTj7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

