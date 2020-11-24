MBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Mohun Bagan A.C (MBC) will lock horns with Calcutta Customs Club (CAL) in the opening fixture of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The MBC vs CAL live action is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, MBC vs CAL Dream11 team, top picks.
The Cricket Association of Bengal is all set to roll out the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday. The competition will see a total of six teams fight for the coveted championship trophy in 33 matches. All the players and the match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble till the completion of the league, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country. The upcoming league will provide talented youngsters from the state of Bengal to display their skills in front of a wide audience.
The teams that will participate in the competition are Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Club. The opening contest of the competition will feature Mohun Bagan A.C and the Sumanta Gupta-led Calcutta Customs Club. Both teams have proven T20 players in their ranks and an enthralling encounter is on the cards. Anustup Majumdar will lead the Mohun Bagan A.C side and the team will also benefit from the presence of veteran batsman, Manoj Tiwary.
Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal
Wicketkeepers: A Pan, D Das
Batsmen: D Chatterjee, M Tiwary (c), V Singh
All-rounders: A Kumar, K Lal (vc), S Singh
Bowlers: K Kumar, S Ghosh, S Jaiswal
According to our MBC vs CAL match prediction, the Mohun Bagan A.C XI will win this match.
