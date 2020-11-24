MBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Mohun Bagan A.C (MBC) will lock horns with Calcutta Customs Club (CAL) in the opening fixture of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The MBC vs CAL live action is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, MBC vs CAL Dream11 team, top picks.

MBC vs CAL live match preview

The Cricket Association of Bengal is all set to roll out the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday. The competition will see a total of six teams fight for the coveted championship trophy in 33 matches. All the players and the match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble till the completion of the league, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country. The upcoming league will provide talented youngsters from the state of Bengal to display their skills in front of a wide audience.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer To Play For India In Tests After Ravi Shastri's Latest 'cheeky' Tweet?

The teams that will participate in the competition are Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Club. The opening contest of the competition will feature Mohun Bagan A.C and the Sumanta Gupta-led Calcutta Customs Club. Both teams have proven T20 players in their ranks and an enthralling encounter is on the cards. Anustup Majumdar will lead the Mohun Bagan A.C side and the team will also benefit from the presence of veteran batsman, Manoj Tiwary.

MBC vs CAL match prediction: MBC vs CAL Dream11 team, squad list

MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: MBC squad

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi 'misses Flight' To Sri Lanka, Gives Twitter Update On LPL 2020 Participation

MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: CAL squad

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal

ALSO READ | Bengal T20 Challenge MBC Vs CAL Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBC vs CAL playing 11

M Tiwary

V Singh

K Lal

A Kumar

MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: MBC vs CAL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Pan, D Das

Batsmen: D Chatterjee, M Tiwary (c), V Singh

All-rounders: A Kumar, K Lal (vc), S Singh

Bowlers: K Kumar, S Ghosh, S Jaiswal

ALSO READ | West Indies Put Across Major Condition To Play In Bangladesh In January 2021

MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction

According to our MBC vs CAL match prediction, the Mohun Bagan A.C XI will win this match.

Note: The MBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction and MBC vs CAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MBC vs CAL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Manoj Tiwary Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.