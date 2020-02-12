'My Wife Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday': Ravi Bishnoi's Father After Son's Poor WC Conduct

Ravi Bishnoi had a dream run in the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 where he was the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in six matches at an economy rate of 3.48. He played an instrumental role in India making it to the finals. Even in the summit clash, his four quick wickets restored the Indian hopes while defending a paltry 177. The Boys In Blue failed to retain their title but Ravi Bishnoi was at the receiving end as well as he was one of the five players who were charged for misbehaviour.

Now, Ravi's father has come forward and said what they all are going through since the last couple of days.

Ravi Bishnoi's father makes a huge statement

While speaking to a daily publication, Bishnoi's father Mangilal wondered what has happened to Ravi as he is one of his calmest children. Ravi's father also mentioned about the leg-spinner losing his composure to save one of his team-mates after he was attacked by the Bangladeshi players who had just won their maiden U-19 World Cup. Mangilal Bishnoi then added that his better half Shivary Devi has not eaten anything for a day.

Ravi Bishnoi gives an angry send-off to Bangladesh U-19s player

Ravi Bishnoi was charged up and the leg-spinner left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of Bangladesh U-19s players by his constant chirping. Bishnoi came back for his third over and immediately got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17. He followed it up by removing Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). Ravi Bishnoi's devastating spell had Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 4 from 50 for no loss.

Things between the two sides got so heated that post taking the wicket of Towhid Hridoy for a duck, Ravi Bishnoi could not control his emotions. Ravi Bishnoi gave an intense send-off to the Bangladesh U-19s batsman and abused him in Hindi.

Charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code

Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das. All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongani Jele.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U19 or A-team international match.

(with inputs from agencies)