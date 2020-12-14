Varun Chakravarthy Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Career Stats, House And Recent Marriage

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy proved to be a game-changer for the Kolkata side in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with his disciplined bowling. With 17 wickets in 13 matches, the player proved to be the leading wicket-taker for the side in the season. Post his successful stint in the cash-rich league, the player has given his fans yet another reason to celebrate.
The 29-year-old cricket tied the knot with girlfriend Neha Khedekar on December 11 in Chennai. The ceremony was a private affair where his friends and family came together for the processions. The Kolkata franchise in an official release revealed that Varun and Neha were slated to get married earlier this year, however, they eventually had to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Apparently, the two also were not together in the same cities during the nationwide lockdown. While the mystery spinner was in his hometown Chennai, Neha was stuck in Mumbai during the period. In a video shared by the franchise, the couple was also seen playing cricket, while their friends cheered them from the back. The spinner was bowling underarm deliveries to his wife.
According to superstarsbio.com, the cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around 15 crore (approximately $2 million). The figure includes his salary for representing the Kolkata side in the Indian Premier League. It also included the compensation the player pockets for playing domestic cricket from the Tamil Nadu side. From his two IPL seasons, the player has made ₹12.40 crore.
The two dated for a very long time before finally taking the plunge. Neha Khedekar took to her social media account during the IPL 2020 to shower support for Chakravarthy. The couple looked adorable together and were all smiles during their wedding.
The cricketer had a phenomenal run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018–19, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the side. His exploits in domestic cricket fetched him a paycheck of ₹8.40 crore in the IPL. He played for the Punjab side in the 2019 season, however, he could only play a single game and had to sit out with an injury for the remainder of the season. He was included in the Kolkata side in the subsequent season where he made ₹4 crore.
