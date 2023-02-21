Meme-fest Breaks Out Over Jasprit Bumrah Playing in IPL 2023 But Missing Cricket For India

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with injuries for a long time and has been out of international cricket since last year. Jasprit also missed the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC Men's T20 World 2022 due to his back injury. Bumrah was selected for the Indian side during the Sri Lanka T20Is but was once again ruled out after the series.

Now, there is a question mark on Jasprit Bumrah's availability in the Indian Premier League as BCCI, considering the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead in the year, will not take a chance with Bumrah's fitness. Bumrah's availability for the Indian Premier League will only depend on when he receives clearance from the NCA.

According to some reports, Bumrah is yet to receive clearance from the NCA and his workload is being monitored by the BCCI. It has been reported that Bumrah played a few practice games at the BCCI facility in Bengaluru. Bumrah is yet to receive an all clearance certificate from the NCA for National call-up. However, fans have been quick to point out that Bumrah's availability for IPL 2023 might be confirmed despite him missing international cricket for several months. A meme fest has kickstarted amongst fans on Bumrah's unavailability from international cricket and availability for IPL.

Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for IPL 2023?

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the important pillars of Team India and they would want Bumrah to remain extremely fit before the World Test Championship final.