Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

When one talks about Hyderabad cricket, the two things that come to the minds of most cricket fans is Indian Premier League side (IPL) Sunrisers Hyderabad and its coach and former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator VVS Laxman. But even before VVS Laxman, there was one cricketer from the state who was a class apart due to his elegant batting and then later went onto captain Team India. It is none other than Mohammed Azharuddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin batting video

The former skipper took to social media on Thursday to post a video where he was seen hitting a few balls. In the video, Mohammad Azharuddin offered his fans a treat by giving them a glimpse of those delightful shots. His shots include a backfoot punch, a couple of cover drives, a cut and to cap off the video, a flick on the leg side.

Knock knock... timing it like old times 😀 #AzharFlicks pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2020

Mohammad Azharuddin match-fixing saga

In the year 2000, Mohammad Azharuddin was accused of match-fixing after the late former South African captain, Hansie Cronje confessed to having met bookies through Azhar. In November 2000, the BCCI found Azhar guilty of match-fixing and banned him for life along with his fellow cricketer Ajay Sharma and Ajay Jadeja.

Mohammad Azharuddin cricket career

Mohammad Azharuddin has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs. He has scored 6215 runs in the test formats while accumulating 9,378 runs in the ODI format. Azharuddin remains India’s fourth most-capped cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. He has led India in 174 ODIs and 47 Tests with India winning 90 and 14 of them respectively. The record was broken by former skipper MS Dhoni in 2014.

Azhar also held the record for the maximum number of Test wins for India as the captain of the national team until Sourav Ganguly broke it. Azhar led India to victory in 14 Test matches, while Sourav Ganguly has 21 Test victories under his belt as the captain. Virat Kohli currently holds the record for leading India to most Test wins in 33 matches. Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in September 2019.

Mohammad Azharuddin Bollywood debut

Just like his cricket career, Mohammad Azharuddin's Bollywood career also took off in controversial fashion after his biopic 'Azhar' starring Emraan Hashmi, which released in 2016, received lot of criticism. Current Team India coach Ravi Shastri had hit back at the movie back them for portraying him as a womaniser in the movie. Ravi Shastri back then expressed his concerns to the cricket authorities.

While the 2016 film did not address any of Azharuddin's teammates by their full names, the director used only the first names. Fans well aware of the cricket scene in India when Azharuddin played for the country, would know that the cricketers referred to in Azhar movie are Ravi Shastri, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev.

(IMAGE: MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN / TWITTER)