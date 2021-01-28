MGM Odisha Women's T20 Green Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Odisha Green Women will go up against Odisha Yellow Women in the league match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here is our Odisha Green vs Yellow pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Green vs Yellow live stream and where to catch Odisha Women's T20 live Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores.

Also Read: Vishnu Solanki Replicates MS Dhoni To Beat Haryana In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF: WATCH

Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream: Odisha Women's T20 live match preview

Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and a win for either of the teams will not have a major change on the points table. While Green are above Yellow team on the points table, they end up losing that spot if they lose the match versus their opponents, who are rooted at the bottom of the points table.

Odisha Green, who played their previous match versus the Odisha Violet team, suffered a heartbreaking loss by 3 runs despite fine batting effort from Sumitra Sahoo (34 not out) and Sarojini Giri (40 runs). On other hand, the Yellow team lost their previous match versus Purple side in a low-scoring encounter. Chasing 99 runs for victory, Odisha Yellow could only muster 75/7 from 20 overs, thus losing the match by 23 runs.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Amuses Teammates, Fans After Attempting The 'Mannequin Challenge': WATCH

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Where to catch Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream and Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores

Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Also Read: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Likely To Undergo Angioplasty Tomorrow In Kolkata

Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores: Odisha Green vs Yellow pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the MGM Odisha Women's T20 encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 28°C, with winds blowing at 11 k/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Also Read: HC Issues Notice To India Skipper Virat Kohli Over Plea Seeking Ban On Online Betting

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.