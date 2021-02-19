MI IPL 2021 Team: Full Squad After Rohit Sharma & Co. Spend ₹11.70 CR At IPL 2021 Auction

Defending champions Mumbai Indians were among the least active franchises at the IPL 2021 auction. Having retained their core group of players, the IPL's Men in Blue just had to fill some loopholes and buy backups for their main players which they were successfully able to do. Mumbai Indian entered the IPL 2021 auction with seven vacant slots and a purse of ₹15.35 crore which was among the smallest purses at the event.

MI IPL 2021 team: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar highlights of MI auction 2021

The five-time IPL champions had released Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan and James Pattinson ahead of IPL auction 2021 which left them with Trent Boult as the only overseas pacer in the squad. It was apparent that the Mumbai team management was going to hunt the best possible overseas bowling options that are up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 and they got a couple of seasoned quicks in the form of Adam Milne and Nathan Coulter Nile who they had released just a month ago.

Mumbai first bagged New Zealand quick Adam Milne for a price of ₹3.2 crore after outbidding Rajasthan Royals. The Kiwi international has played 108 T20s so far where he has grabbed 121 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64. Mumbai subsequently acquired the services of Nathan Coulter-Nile for a price of ₹5 crore who will now partner with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to form Mumbai's pace attack. It was supposedly a strategic move since Coulter-Nile was previously priced at ₹8 crore. As a result, MI successfully bought one more player with the ₹3 crore balance as a result of his release.

The reigning champions also brought veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla, onboard as they bought him for ₹2.4 crore as a backup for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Chahar wasn't at his best during IPL 2020 and was benched in the final which is why they decided to bring in the seasoned leggie. Moreover, Mumbai bought Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for ₹50 lakh and also bagged heavily-scouted South African player Marco Jansen for ₹20 lakh.

Notably, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar also featured in the list of Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL auction. The young southpaw was bought at his base price of ₹20 lakh. The Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal raised quite a few eyebrows as a certain section of fans slammed the youngster terming him a product of nepotism. However, the 21-year-old has shown some good form recently and has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler for the last few years, which is why his selection doesn't come as a surprise. Mumbai also picked Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Charak for ₹20 lakh.

MI squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

