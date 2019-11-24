MI Retained Players: 18 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) retained the core of their side ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction. While T20 superstars like Evin Lewis and Ben Cutting were released, MI have a solid bunch of players retained while have added the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult amongst their ranks. The 4-time champions have 5 Indian T20I stars and will be looking to win their 5th IPL title when they take the field in IPL 2020.

MI retained players list

The Mumbai Indians have always known to be a close-knit group of players with only fringe players being changed at the auction. MI tried their hand at trading ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, acquiring the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult from Delhi. Mumbai Indians retained their superstars from their previous title-winning squads and will look to add a bit more depth to their side. Here, let’s take a look at the players retained by the Mumbai Indians and their salaries.

MI retained players and their salaries

Rohit Sharma- ₹ 15 Cr

Hardik Pandya – ₹ 11 Cr

Krunal Pandya – ₹8.8 Cr

Jasprit Bumrah – ₹ 7 Cr

Ishan Kishan – ₹ 6.2 Cr

Kieron Pollard – ₹ 5.4 Cr

Trent Boult – ₹ 3.2 Cr

Suryakumar Yadav – ₹ 3.2 Cr

Quinton de Kock- ₹ 2.8 Cr

Lasith Malinga – ₹ 2 Cr

Rahul Chahar- ₹ 1.9 Cr

Micthell McClenaghan – ₹1 Cr

Anmolpreet Singh – ₹ 80 Lakhs

Dhawal Kulkarni- ₹ 75 Lakhs

Jayant Yadav- ₹ 50 Lakhs

Aditya Tare- ₹20 Lakhs

Anukul Roy- ₹ 20 Lakhs

Sherfane Rutherford- ₹ 20 Lakhs

