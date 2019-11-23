Zaheer Khan Bamboozles Batsman With Incredible Slower Yorker During Abu Dhabi T10 Match

Zaheer Khan running up to bowl was one of the sights that Indians loved to watch when he played. The 41-year-old, who is well past his prime, proved that form is temporary and class is permanent. Zaheer, who represents the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, bowled an immaculate spell including a wicket off a slower yorker. It left fans at the edge of their seats.

Zaheer Khan rolls back the years in T10 League

The Abu Dhabi T10 League kicked off on the 15th of November. While a lot of foreign stars have turned up for the tournament, Indian stars like Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan also took part in the event. Zaheer Khan, who started the tournament on a disappointing note for the Delhi Bulls, was brought back into the side for the Super League game against the Qalandars. Zaheer rolled back the years by picking up 2/8 from his 2 overs. It included the wicket of Peter Trego with a perfect slower yorker.

Watch Zaheer Khan's yorker in the T10 League

Zaheer Khan's efforts in vain as Delhi Bulls are knocked out

Zaheer Khan’s brilliant effort couldn’t help the Delhi Bulls win as they lost the game by 3 wickets in the last over. Bulls failed to defend the target of 98 and hence bowed out of the tournament. The Qalandars progressed to the Qualifiers and will take on Yuvraj Singh’s Maratha Arabians on Saturday.

Zaheer Khan: One of India's finest fast bowlers

Zaheer Khan was one of India’s lynchpins in the 2010s decade. He has played 92 Tests for India, picking up 311 wickets. He has also played 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is, picking up 282 and 17 wickets respectively. Khan was the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup and picked up 21 wickets. He helped India lift the coveted title. Zaheer has represented the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

