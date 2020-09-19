MI Vs CSK: All Closest Matches Between IPL Heavyweights Over The Years

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway in the UAE on Saturday, September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Dubai. The MI vs CSK match is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

The MI vs CSK rivalry is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in the cash-rich league. Both the teams are two of the most successful sides in the competition with 7 titles (MI- 4, CSK- 3) to their names. The head-to-head record of the MI vs CSK matches is in the favour of the Men in Blue.

The two sides have locked horns on 28 occasions with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 17 matches and CSK winning 11 games. Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several nail-biting encounters. As the two sides gear up to play in the IPL 2020, let's take a look at the top five closest matches between the IPL heavyweights.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2008, Match 8 - CSK win by 6 runs

This MI vs CSK game was the first time that the two sides had locked horns against each other. The match took place in Chennai. Batting first, CSK had posted a gigantic total of 208/5 riding on the back of a stunning 81 off 46 balls by Matthew Hayden and a 37-ball 53 by Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni also played a quick cameo of 30 from 16 balls to propel his side to a huge total.

In response, Mumbai didn't have the best start as they lost both their openers (Like Ronchi and Sanath Jayasuriya) early. However, it was Robin Uthappa who held the innings from one end while wickets kept tumbling at the other. No batsman could make a big score which is why MI fell short by just 6 runs as they ended their innings at 202/7. Robin Uthappa scored 43 off 36 balls while Abhishek Nayar hit a 20-ball 45, which didn't prove to be enough.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2010 Final - CSK win by 22 runs

The two IPL giants were competing for their maiden IPL titles in 2010. CSK batted first and posted a competitive total of 168/5 with the help of Suresh Raina's 57. In response, Mumbai Indians inning never got going as wickets fell regularly. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 48 but got out at the wrong time. In the end, Kieron Pollard tried to up the ante by scoring 27 off 10 balls. However, MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy resulted in the dismissal of the Caribbean all-rounder as MI fell short by 22 runs. CSK went on to lift their maiden IPL trophy and this is the encounter that laid the foundation of one of the most epic rivalries in T20 cricket.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2012 Match 49 - MI win by 2 wickets

This happened during Match 49 of IPL 2012 at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the Super Kings to bat first. CSK posted a big total of 173/8 in their 20 overs. Murali Vijay (41). Suresh Raina (36), Dwayne Bravo (40), MS Dhoni (25) all contributed with the bat and helped the team reach a respectable total.

In response, after losing James Franklin early, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma formed a 126-run partnership and were cruising towards victory. However, a sudden collapse left them reeling at 149/5 after 18 overs. With 24 required off the final two overs, it was up to Dwayne Smith to win it for MI. 14 runs were required of the final three deliveries and Dwayne Smith did the impossible by hitting one six and two fours to guide Mumbai to a famous win.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2018, Match 1 - CSK win by 1 wicket

This was the tournament opener of the 2018 edition of the IPL. The CSK were making a return after a two-year suspension as all eyes were set on the Men in Yellow. Batting first the Mumbai Indians scored a competitive total of 165. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya all chipped in with quick cameos to help Mumbai reach a solid total.

Chasing 165, CSK were out of the contest at the 15-over mark with the score reading 105/7. With another 60 runs required off the final five overs, it seemed all but over for MS Dhoni's men. However, an unlikely hero emerged for the CSK in the form of Dwayne Bravo, who played a whirlwind knock of 68 off just 30 balls with three fours and seven sixes, to bring CSK on the edge of a famous win. The right-hander got out on the last ball of the penultimate over. CSK needed just seven runs off the final over which they scored with a ball to spare to send the CSK camp into jubilation.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2019 Final - MI win by 1 run

This game had all the drama that a cricket match could possibly witness. The two IPL giants were looking to win their fourth IPL trophy and become the most successful IPL team as they took on each other in the IPL 2019 final. Mumbai Indians scored a modest 149 in the all-important final on a tough pitch, which didn't seem enough. Kieron Pollard top-scored with 41 off 25 balls.

In response, CSK's chase began on a bright note as they started scoring freely. They lost their first wicket on the last delivery of the fourth over with 33 runs already on the board. What followed was simply unbelievable as CSK were reduced to 82/4 in the 13th over. Shane Watson had held one end and kept fighting till the end. With 9 runs required off the last over, Watson got out on the third delivery trying to steal a second run. The equation finally came down to 1 off 1 ball and CSK were favourites to win the game.

However, Lasith Malinga used all his experience as he trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the wicket to secure a thrilling 1-run win for the Mumbai Indians.

