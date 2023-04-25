MI Vs GT: Netizens Can't Wait For Arjun Tendulkar Vs Shubman Gill Battle In IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will see Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar come face-to-face for the first time in their respective cricketing careers. Meanwhile, former MI teammates Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will battle one again in the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the contest, netizens took to social media to share memes and jokes linked to the upcoming match between Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans and Arjun Tendulkar's Mumbai Indians. Users on Twitter expressed their excitement for the clash saying that they can't wait to see Arjun Tendulkar and Shubman Gill battle it out against each other in IPL 2023.

MI vs GT: Huge 'battle' awaits IPL fans

Tonight’s match scenes,

MI vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch condition

Based on reports, it is reasonable to expect another high-scoring game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday evening. The fact that teams have scored in excess of 175 in all three games played at the stadium this season suggests that the pitch and conditions are conducive to high-scoring games. Additionally, the high temperature of 40 degrees Celsius during the day could lead to dry and hard conditions, which may favor batsmen.

However, it's important to note that there are many variables that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, and predicting the exact score or winner is always uncertain. Other factors like team composition, form, and strategy can play a significant role in determining the outcome of a game. Therefore, while it's reasonable to expect a high-scoring game, it's important to keep an open mind and be prepared for unexpected twists and turns during the match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff/Riley Meredith

