GT Vs DC: Shubman Gill Catches Up With Rishabh Pant During IPL 2023 In A 'Re-Shub Union'

GT vs DC: On Tuesday, Rishabh Pant joined the Delhi Capitals squad for a pep talk ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans. Pant, who is the first-choice skipper of DC, is not a part of the team's IPL 2023 campaign as he is recuperating from the injuries sustained from the unfortunate car crash. The player was in the setting of Arun Jaitley stadium yesterday and during the span he met Shubman Gill.

Rishabh Pant, who came to cheer his team, was present in the stands throughout the game and sat alongside Parth Jindal, who is the owner of the DC franchise. While his team could not get the required outcome on the night but his presence on the ground brought a smile to the faces of Capitals' fans. Delhi Capitals Instagram handle posted the stills of Pant from the match. One of the photos also shows Pant standing with GT opener Shubman Gill. The DC Instagram handle went witty with the meeting between the two and called the meeting a "Re-Shub union".

While Rishabh Pant's presence was pleasing on some levels for the DC fans, their team could not give further joy to them as they lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets.

GT vs DC: IPL 2023 Match 7

After incurring a crushing loss against LSG in their first match of the new campaign, Delhi Capitals were in front of the defending champions Gujarat Titans. Titans on the other hand were coming off a victory over Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Delhi's opening pair yet again could not get it going as Prithvi Shaw fell cheaply after adding just 7 runs. Mitchell Marsh, who endured a first-ball duck in the first match, got bowled out again this time after making 4 runs. DC were resting on the shoulders of their captain David Warner yet again and he took the anchor's role. He was supported by Sarfaraz Khan. However, the partnership could not stick for long. In the end, DC got valuable runs from Axar Patel. Patel scored 36 off 22. After 20 over DC put on 162 on the board.

In reply, GT got off to a shaky start but always kept the required run rate in control. Sai Sudarshan's 62 off 48 and David Miller's fiery 31 off just 16 balls took them home with 12 balls and 6 wickets to spare. With the win GT are 2 out of 2 in IPL 2023. As for DC, they are in troubled waters with 2 losses.