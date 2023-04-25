The cricket enthusiasts' long wait to witness Arjun Tendulkar on the field finally got over as the youngster recently made his IPL debut. The 23-year-old has so far featured in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI thrice and on the back of how he has fared the player has become the talk of the town. While most of the experts have uttered a positive word for Arjun, some have criticized him too. Brett Lee is the new addition to the pundits' panel to have a say on junior Tendulkar.

As the buzz around Arjun Tendulkar is quite loud, the player's every attribute has been scrutinized by the experts and fans present on social media. Some of the individuals are not convinced that he can bowl at the death, whereas many have expressed their discontent with the pace at which Arjun bowls. While countless assertions have been made on how quick he could bowl, but the credibility of the voices is in doubt since they have been presented on social media platforms. However, when it comes to discussing pace then no one could be more trustworthy than Brett Lee.

Can Arjun Tendulkar bowl at 140 Kmph? Brett Lee Answers

Brett Lee recently gave a take on what he makes of Arjun Tendulkar. Lee is impressed with Arjun's IPL performance and sees no issue with his pace. Moreover, Lee thinks that Arjun can bowl at 140 kmph.

"When he was given the responsibility of bowling at the death the other evening, when he closed out the game and won the match for the Mumbai Indians, whichever way it went, I knew it would have been a great experience. What I mean is that he has been thrown into the deep end and that has been great for him. So he is learning as he goes. And like in the other evening when he got hit for a few runs, that is fine. It happens in T20 cricket and I keep reiterating to bowlers that in this format there will be games when bowlers go the journey. It has happened to me so many times. So you have to take the emotion out of it," Lee, IPL Expert on JioCinema.

"I think he can do all facets," he said when asked which is a more suitable bowling phase for Arjun in the MI set-up. "The thing with Arjun Tendulkar is I have been super impressed. I feel he has been in wonderful fine form for the Mumbai Indians. His new-ball bowling is outstanding, he is swinging the ball, he is getting the most swing out of the Mumbai Indians. He is well-suited for the middle overs and with experience he will enjoy bowling at the death overs. I am all praise for him."

"People criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is at least bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics. Like his dad had to go through like he misses out and gets a low score...you got to back yourself. He has got some wonderful skills. He can bowl at 140 kph so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase. I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes. So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticise on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors," he said.