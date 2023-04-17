Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer put on a remarkable display of batting prowess against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Batting at the crucial number three position, Iyer scored a magnificent 104 runs off just 51 balls, hitting six fours and a whopping nine sixes. The young Indian talent reached his century in just 49 balls, sending fans and experts alike into a state of frenzy.

This was also a significant milestone for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as it marked their first century in the IPL since Brendon McCullum's historic 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Iyer's fantastic knock was a solo effort, as only three other players managed to score over 10 runs for KKR against the formidable Mumbai Indians bowling attack. However, Iyer's stunning performance helped KKR post a challenging total of 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Iyer, saying that the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has some star quality. Pietersen said he is very impressed with the way Iyer played off the back foot, calling him a 360 kind of player.

Kevin Pietersen on Venkatesh Iyer:

"He is a tall guy; he stands on top of the bounce because of his height. I’m very impressed with the way he played off the back foot too, and he also doesn’t get bogged down by the spinners. He is a 360 kind of player", he is not afraid to play all around the ground. It was in Dubai that we first saw him in the IPL where he lit the stage up when he played a couple of pull shots and a couple of drives. I looked at him and thought ‘Okay, this guy has some star quality’ and today, we have seen it", he added.

After his impressive century, Iyer has taken the top spot in the race for the Orange Cap, awarded to the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He now has 234 runs in just five matches, with an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 170.80. In doing so, he overtook Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of the Punjab Kings, who has scored 233 runs in four matches, at an average of 116.50 and a strike rate of 146.54.

This is not the first time that Iyer has impressed in the IPL. In the 2021 season, he scored an impressive 370 runs in just ten matches for KKR. However, his performances this season have been even more remarkable, as he has shown his ability to take on some of the best bowlers in the world and score runs at an incredible pace.

